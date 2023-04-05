Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Chicago bank robbery at large, FBI says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI responded to both a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Chicago's North Side on Wednesday.

The attempted robbery took place Wednesday afternoon at a bank located at 1955 N. Damen Avenue, which appears to be where a PNC Bank is.

In a separate incident, around 5:10 p.m., the FBI responded to an actual robbery at the Chase Bank at 3204 W. Irving Park Road. The suspect "bore a strong resemblance to the suspect in the earlier robbery," according to the FBI.

The suspect used a note to demand the funds. He was described as a white, male, stood 5-foot-5, and was 40 to 50 years old. He wore a gray jacket, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask.

No weapons were shown and no one was injured, according to the FBI.

The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.