Suspect in Chicago bank robbery at large, FBI says

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI responded to both a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery on Chicago's North Side on Wednesday.

The attempted robbery took place Wednesday afternoon at a bank located at 1955 N. Damen Avenue, which appears to be where a PNC Bank is.

In a separate incident, around 5:10 p.m., the FBI responded to an actual robbery at the Chase Bank at 3204 W. Irving Park Road. The suspect "bore a strong resemblance to the suspect in the earlier robbery," according to the FBI.

The suspect used a note to demand the funds. He was described as a white, male, stood 5-foot-5, and was 40 to 50 years old. He wore a gray jacket, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask.

No weapons were shown and no one was injured, according to the FBI.

The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit tips, even anonymously, to tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.