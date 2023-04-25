Chicago hosts B2B webinar for business grants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you own a hospitality or arts business, you may qualify for state funding.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is hosting a B2B grant webinar for restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses.

The free webinar will go over the state's back to business grant program offering resources and a Q and A session. More than $170 million in grants are available for Illinois' small businesses.

You can register for the webinar by visiting the city's website.