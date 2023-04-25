Chicago hosts B2B webinar for business grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you own a hospitality or arts business, you may qualify for state funding.
The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is hosting a B2B grant webinar for restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses.
The free webinar will go over the state's back to business grant program offering resources and a Q and A session. More than $170 million in grants are available for Illinois' small businesses.
You can register for the webinar by visiting the city's website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.