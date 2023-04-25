Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago hosts B2B webinar for business grants

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago hosts B2B webinar for business grants
Chicago hosts B2B webinar for business grants 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you own a hospitality or arts business, you may qualify for state funding.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is hosting a B2B grant webinar for restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses.

The free webinar will go over the state's back to business grant program offering resources and a Q and A session. More than $170 million in grants are available for Illinois' small businesses.

You can register for the webinar by visiting the city's website. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.