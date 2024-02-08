Watch CBS News
Chicago Auto Show gets rolling this weekend

By Noel Brennan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's almost time to start your engines because the Chicago Auto Show returns this weekend!

Thousands will be taking tours through the industry's present and future at McCormick Place. 

Elbert Walters III is the Executive Director of Powering Chicago.

"The infrastructure is being built out. This is actually going to be happening whether you think electric vehicles are just a fad. This is something that there are a lot of incentives and a push. And the key is to make sure we have a safe, reliable infrastructure. And Power Chicago is ready for charge," Walters said.

The Chicago Auto Show starts on Saturday, February 10, and runs through February 19th. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. 

