Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Auto Show ready to rev its engines at McCormick Place

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Auto Show kicking off this weekend
Chicago Auto Show kicking off this weekend 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show is one of the hottest tickets in town. Workers have less than two days before the curtains go up and the doors open on the nation's largest auto show on Saturday at McCormick Place.

The Auto Show offered a sneak peek on Thursday.

From Hyundai to Chevrolet, the top carmakers are all ready for you to check them out. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors age 62 and up or kids ages 4-12. Tickets for kids 3 and under are free. You can buy tickets at tickets.drivechicago.com.

CBS 2 will take you "Behind the Wheel" of the Auto Show on Tuesday (Feb. 14) at 6:30 p.m. on air and streaming on CBS News Chicago.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.