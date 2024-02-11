Chicago Auto Show draws car fanatics, shoppers in buyer's market

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show always brings out the car fanatics to McCormick Place, but it also brings those looking to buy a new car. As the biggest auto show in the country, it's the place to go to see what's out there.

Step inside McCormick Place, and suddenly your car seems subpar.

"I think for people who are in the market for a new car, I think it's a great place to come," said Michael Roland at the first official day of the show.

Roland said he isn't looking for a new car, but he's still looking.

"Not in the market, but I'm kind of like, you know, you just never know," he said.

Tom Pritchard plans to upgrade, and Tesla's Cybertruck is tempting.

"It's very big. Very roomy," he said. "I don't like the rounded edges that they have today. I like the cut edges."

The market favors buyers, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. The average price of a car as of December 2023 was about $48,700. It's not cheap, but it's down 2.4% from the year before.

But at the auto show, people are staring at cars, not the prices.

The sticker shock will settle in later.

"We'll have to get a bigger driveway if we want to put this in ours," one shopper said.

The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 19.

The auto show closes early Sunday, Feb. 11, so visitors can make it home in time for the Super Bowl. There is also a game day discount. Tickets are $5 off for adults.