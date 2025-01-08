Man shot during home invasion on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during a home invasion in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, two men broke into a residence in the first block of North Long Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Police said the offenders fired shots at a 34-year-old man inside the house, hitting him in the abdomen. The suspects then took personal property from the home and left out the back of the house.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.