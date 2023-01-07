Chicago attorney caught on hot mic on Zoom swearing, using racial slur

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago attorney is accused of swearing and using a racial slur during a virtual court proceeding.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, the comments were allegedly made during a Zoom call Thursday. Documents say attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation."

Makowski is accused of using a racial slur and profanity in court. Specifically, court documents say Makowski said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office," and also said, "N*****s do it all the time."

The judge presiding over the courtroom called the comments "unprofessional, disrespectful, and contemptuous."

"I do not believe that her statements were contemptuous of the court. I do believe, however, they were certainly unprofessional. They were disrespectful," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller. "Attorneys shouldn't be saying those things - whether they are on zoom or not."

Miller says he does expect Makowski to face consequences.

"There may be certain professional consequences for her with the agency that regulates and disciplines lawyers for inappropriate activity, but I don't think that she should be held in contempt of court," Miller said.

Makowski has been an attorney since 1984, and has not faced any discipline with the states regulatory board.

Last year, Cook County Judge William Raines was reassigned and ordered to receive sensitivity training. He is accused of making sexist and offensive comments during a livestreamed court hearing.

"Since Zoom started, I can't tell you how many times I have seen cases I've seen on Zoom where people acted totally inappropriately," Miller said.

We stopped by Makowski's office and her home, and called – but did not get a response.

Makowski appeared before a judge Friday, and according to published reports, there was no finding of contempt against her. But the case was referred to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.