Chicago attorney and host of 'Suit UP' Xavier Pope discusses public outbursts on 'Dr. Phil'

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A conversation about public outbursts of anger on Monday's Dr. Phil show.

It's timely, after Will Smith's slap at the Oscars and Jussie Smollett's comments after his sentencing. The incidents were also a topic of conversation for Dr. Phil's panel.

And that included one of our own from Chicago attorney Exavier Pope. He joined CBS 2 to talk about his appearance on the show and those hot topics.

When talking about Smolett's outburst, Pope said the actor should have said less.

