Chicago area teen who beat cancer finds out he's going to travel with the Bulls

Teen who battled cancer gets a surprise invitation to road trip with Chicago Bulls

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban teen got the surprise of his life Monday.

Ananias Clements, 16—also known as AJ—battled bone cancer earlier this year, and is now cancer free. On Monday, the Chicago Bulls and Advocate Healthcare teamed up to surprise AJ with a trip to travel with the team.

At first, AJ had no idea why 450 students were cheering for him in the cafeteria at Timothy Christian High School in Elmhurst.

"I had no other thoughts. I was just so confused. Nothing made sense at first," AJ said, "and then it kind of all clicked once I saw Advocate Healthcare on the back of the poster."

In February, AJ's knee pain began getting worse. Concerned, his aunt and uncle, Monica and Witt Hawkins, brought him to urgent care—where he was referred to a pediatrician.

"Starting this year, we didn't know what the outcome would be. We had faith, but of course, it's scary," said Monica Hawkins. "But AJ's resilience through it all kept us going."

After various tests and scans, AJ was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and immediately began months of aggressive chemotherapy and physical therapy.

"AJ has been through now a combination of surgeries, a total knee replacement, as well as chemotherapy," said Advocate Children's Hospital oncologist Dr. Daniel Choi. "It's been a long and tough 10- to 11-month journey, but he's been a trooper through all of it—just a real inspiration to all of us."

AJ is now cancer-free. On Monday, he had quite the surprise from Benny the bull, former Bulls player Will Perdue, and a video message from Bulls player Coby White—letting him know he will get to travel with the team soon.

"I still feel that I got a video from him, so I feel great, but it's cool because I know I'll see him soon," AJ said.

AJ will travel with the Bulls on their plane to Indianapolis to watch the Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers Jan. 8.