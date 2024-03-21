Chicago area to see springtime snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter weather system will move in late Thursday night into Friday, bringing chances for snowfall.

A narrow band of heavy snow will be possible near the Wisconsin border, mainly impacting McHenry and Lake County in the Chicago area.

Snowfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line. Snowfall accumulations will drop off sharply just south of this band.

The rest of the area will see the potential for a wet snow and rain mix with little to no accumulation.

The widespread rain/snow mix will end on Friday evening. Some lingering lake-effect light snow will be possible through early Saturday.

The rest of the weekend looks mainly dry before rain returns early next week, along with milder temperatures.

Tonight: Snow showers are developing. Low 33.

Friday: In the morning, wet snow, rain, and snow mix in the afternoon. High 40.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds and chilly. High 38.