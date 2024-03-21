Watch CBS News
Chicago area to see springtime snow

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter weather system will move in late Thursday night into Friday, bringing chances for snowfall.

lows-tonight-adi-7.png
CBS
bar-graph-full-screen-tomorrow-5.png
CBS

A narrow band of heavy snow will be possible near the Wisconsin border, mainly impacting McHenry and Lake County in the Chicago area. 

4-panel-daypart-this-evening-3.png
CBS

Snowfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts near the Wisconsin state line. Snowfall accumulations will drop off sharply just south of this band.

fri-headlines.png
CBS

The rest of the area will see the potential for a wet snow and rain mix with little to no accumulation. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-7.png
CBS

The widespread rain/snow mix will end on Friday evening. Some lingering lake-effect light snow will be possible through early Saturday. 

futurecast-graf-snow-accum-adi.png
CBS

The rest of the weekend looks mainly dry before rain returns early next week, along with milder temperatures. 

Tonight: Snow showers are developing. Low 33. 

Friday: In the morning, wet snow, rain, and snow mix in the afternoon. High 40.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds and chilly. High 38.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 2:34 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

