Chicago-area safe haven communities prepare for possible mass deportations

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- All eyes were on Chicago Monday night as the looming threat of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants gained momentum with President Trump now back in office.

The incoming administration has vowed to make Chicago ground zero for raids. Thus, communities across the Chicago area that have become safe havens for undocumented immigrants are now bracing themselves for what will be a very unpredictable next few days — if not weeks.

The City of Evanston is taking matters into its own hands as the nationwide crackdown gets under way.

"We don't know what's coming next, but we know we have a responsibility," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

The city held a workshop Monday night at the Evanston Civic Center, giving undocumented community members the tools to fight back amid a cloud of uncertainty.

"We know that there is a possibility that our residents will be under threat, and we want to arm and empower them with every piece of information," Biss said.

The preparation for the unknown is something that is keeping so called sanctuary cities across the country on edge as the threat of mass deportations loom.

Just minutes into being sworn in – the Trump administration shut down the border app CBP One, which allowed asylum seekers to enter the U.S. legally. This move canceled all scheduled asylum appointments and stopping thousands of migrants in their tracks.

After a weekslong journey to the border, a mom from Venezuela was seen on camera breaking down in tears as she had nowhere to go.

Back in Chicago, while local nonprofits and pro-immigrant organizations keep a watchful eye on predominantly immigrant neighborhoods, Chicago Police Department leadership issued a statement reminding the public that it will not assist federal immigration authorities with enforcement action as part of the current municipal code:

"In accordance with the City of Chicago's Municipal Code, which includes the Welcoming City Ordinance, the Chicago Police Department does not assist federal immigration authorities with enforcement action solely based on immigration status. Additionally, CPD does not document immigration status and does not share such information with federal authorities. "CPD is prohibited by the Welcoming City Ordinance from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations or assisting in the civil enforcement of federal immigration law. CPD's Responding to Incidents Involving Citizenship Status policy also states that if the Department receives a request from an immigration agency to provide assistance with a civil immigration enforcement operation, a supervisor will respond to the scene. If the request is to assist in the enforcement of civil immigration law, the supervisor will decline the request. If the request is unrelated to civil immigration law, appropriate police action will be taken. The Responding to Incidents Involving Citizenship Status policy was recently revised to require a supervisor of higher rank (a Watch Operations Lieutenant or Street Deputy) to respond to the scenes of these requests, in addition to the previously required supervisor from the district of occurrence. "To be clear, the Chicago Police Department will not assist or intervene in civil immigration enforcement in accordance with the City of Chicago Municipal Code. As always, we will continue to enforce the law if a crime occurs, regardless of the citizenship status of those involved."

Meantime, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office is ready to challenge President Trump's newly signed executive order aiming to end birthright citizenship.

"The language in the 14th Amendment is clear, and not ambiguous," Raoul said. "If you are born in this country, you are a citizen of this country. "

It still remains unclear when and where the anticipated mass deportations will take place. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he will do everything in his power to protect law-abiding undocumented immigrants from being deported from the state.

Pritzker also called the executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship "unconstitutional," and added that "the people of Illinois can count on [him] to stand against unconstitutional actions."