Chicago area Red Cross volunteers ready to help those stranded by Hurricane Ian, some of whom are vacationers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Florida was in the midst of a direct hit Wednesday night from Hurricane Ian – one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history.

Hurricane Ian's winds clocked at 150 mph as it made landfall Wednesday at Cayo Costa, Florida – and as of Wednesday night, it was still too early to assess the damage.

But as CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, help from the Chicago area is on its way.

One woman is taking off Thursday morning, and spoke to Franza before her two-week deployment. That woman is American Red Cross shelter supervisor Yasmin Clinton.

"I do it because it is for me, the one time that I feel like that people truly need help," Clinton said.

This will be Clinton's 10th deployment with the American Red Cross. This time, she will be supervising shelters for those who had to flee their homes.

The homes were rendered uninhabitable by Ian's intense storm surge as the slow-moving major Category 4 hurricane has been rocking the southwest part of Florida.

"Make sure they're fed, they have a place to sleep – and then we'll start helping them with their other needs," Clinton said.

Clinton didn't have much notice. But that doesn't mean she isn't prepared – in fact, she had a backpack ready to go on the front porch.



"I do keep that particular backpack packed, and then, you know, I'm ready to go at a moment's notice," she said.

In the five years Clinton has been working with the Red Cross, the motivation and the mission are the same.

"I just really love seeing the faces of the clients when they're ready to go home," she said.

Home is much farther away for some of the hurricane victims than others. Some had been in Florida on vacation.

"We were supposed to go to Disney and Universal," said Elizabeth Strama of New Carlisle, Indiana. "That just got all canceled."

Strama and her husband were planning to go to Disney World for their 11th anniversary – far, far away from Northern Indiana. They are now sheltering place.

"We woke up this morning, went downstairs, and the lines were outrageous going by the front desk - I'm guessing people either checking out today or coming in and trying to figure out where to go," Strama said.

Strama and her husband sent us video of Disney characters calming kids in the resort lobby – and they reported there were almost two-hour lines to find food in the restaurant. Trees were seen blowing around from their window.

"We're in the middle of selling our house, remodeling it - tons of stuff with that," she said. "Just needed a kind of a break; anniversary getaway."

Right now, Strama and her husband are not allowed to leave their resort until they get the all-clear. Their flight home is supposed to be Monday.

Meantime, Clinton's flight in with the Red Cross was set to take off in the early-morning hours Thursday.

CBS is teaming up with the Red Cross to help the hurricane victims. We have created a website through which you can send donations. Go to CBSNews.com/redcross.