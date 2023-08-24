Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area nurses to host town hall, calling for safer work environments

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago nurses to host town hall for safer work enviornments
Chicago nurses to host town hall for safer work enviornments 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses in Chicago are holding a town hall to demand safer work environments.

Nurses with the National Nurses Organizing Committee and National Nurses United are joining elected, labor, and community leaders.

They say short staffing and workplace violence are putting patients at risk pushing nurses to strike at different medical facilities.

The group will also talk about the proposed Illinois Safe Patients Limit Act which would address these issues.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.