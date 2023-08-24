Chicago area nurses to host town hall, calling for safer work environments

Chicago nurses to host town hall for safer work enviornments

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses in Chicago are holding a town hall to demand safer work environments.

Nurses with the National Nurses Organizing Committee and National Nurses United are joining elected, labor, and community leaders.

They say short staffing and workplace violence are putting patients at risk pushing nurses to strike at different medical facilities.

The group will also talk about the proposed Illinois Safe Patients Limit Act which would address these issues.