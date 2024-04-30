Chicago area celebrates National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

The goal is to bring attention to the 20% of pets in the U.S. that are homeless.

People can help reduce the number by visiting any of the shelters in Chicago, including PAWS and Chicago Animal Care and Control.

If you can't adopt permanently, shelters are also looking for foster parents to clear space.

Aurora Animal Care and Control has announced an adoption special.

Through the end of May, people can adopt any dog six months and older for just $75, and adoption fees for cats over six months are only $35.

PAWS Chicago

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from noon until 4:00 p.m.