Chicago area welcomes May showers this weekend

Get ready for more rain, Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm spring weather is blowing into the area to kick off May, but an active weather pattern starts Thursday with daily rain and thunderstorm chances.

Expect increasing clouds overnight, then a few scattered showers early Thursday.

As a warm front lifts northward, the Chicago area will experience a huge temperature difference between communities north and south of Chicago.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s in Waukegan but lower 80s south in Kankakee.

The warm front will also lead to thunderstorm development during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms swings through the area overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, leaving most with rain totals of 0.5" to 1".

A chance of rain continues for Cinco De Mayo plans this weekend, although Sunday appears to be the drier day.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Periods of rain and thunderstorms at times. High: 74

Friday: Early morning rain, then mostly cloudy. High: 71