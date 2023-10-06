Chicago area man charged with secretly recording several young women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Downers Grove man has been charged with secretly recording several young females, including two who were in a Goodwill store changing room, and a 13-year-old girl in a Starbucks lobby.

Matthew Morgan, 36, has been charged with one count of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18, and two counts of unauthorized video recording without consent.

DuPage County prosecutors said Downers Grove police responded to a Goodwill store on Sept. 23 for a report of a man who had photographed a woman who was changing clothes in a fitting room.

Detectives determined Morgan used his phone to record the victim by sliding it under the changing room's door.

Further investigation revealed Morgan also used his phone to record underneath a 13-year-old girl's dress at a Starbucks in Hinsdale on Sept. 8 by pretending to tie his shoelaces, prosecutors said. The next day, he was pretending to shop at the Goodwill store in Downers Grove with his teenage daughter, when he again placed his phone underneath a changing room door to record someone.

After executing a search warrant, detectives found approximately 260 videos of secret recordings of young females at various locations, including Goodwill, Starbucks, and Target stores.

Morgan was released on home confinement and electronic monitoring, with monitoring software installed on all of his electronic devices. He also was ordered to have no contact with any minors, except for his own children.

He is due back in court on Oct. 30.