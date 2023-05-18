6 Chicago area hotels make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Stay

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're thinking about booking a staycation, here's a new reason to do so.

Yelp just released its top 100 places to stay in the U.S., based on user reviews. Six hotels in the Chicago area made the list – the most compared to any other city.

The Sable at Navy Pier, a Hilton Curio Collection hotel that opened just two years ago, made No. 14 on the list.

The Rose Hotel in northwest suburban Rosemont came in at No. 33.

Coming in at No. 58 was the Hotel Blake – which occupies three buildings on Dearborn Street south of Congress Parkway – including the old Morton Building at 538 S. Dearborn St.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco t 225 N. Wabash Ave., and the Virgin Hotels Chicago at 203 N. Wabash Ave. across the alley at 203 N. Wabash Ave., are Nos. 77 and 93, respectively.

The Peninsula Chicago, at 108 E. Superior St. off the Mag Mile, is No. 97.

Yelp ranked the Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis as the best place to stay in the country. The Cambria Boston-Somerville comes in at No. 2; the Emerald Valley Inn in Port Angeles, Washington at No. 3; The Chloe in New Orleans at No. 4; and the City Hall Grand Hotel in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at No. 5.

Meanwhile, New York City has just three hotels on the list – the Artezen Hotel in the Financial District at No. 4, the Arlo Midtown at No. 51, and the Ace Hotel Brooklyn at No. 78.

The Catalina Island Company on Catalina Island – which is part of Los Angeles County – comes in at No. 85, but there are no hotels on the list in the city of Los Angeles at all.

Among cities relatively close to Chicago, Milwaukee has one entry – Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel at No. 76. And in addition to the Bottleworks at No. 1, the Ironworks in Indianapolis stands at No. 27. But there are no entries on the list at all in Minneapolis or Detroit – or even in the entire states of Minnesota or Michigan.