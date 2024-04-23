Chicago area healthcare system providing free suicide prevention courses

Suicide prevention courses available now

Suicide prevention courses available now

Suicide prevention courses available now

CHICAGO (CBS) — A local healthcare system is offering suicide prevention courses throughout the Chicago area.

Franciscan Health, which has hospitals in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, is offering free Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Courses in April and May. The courses are based on a curriculum developed by the QPR Institute.

According to the QPR Institute, people trained will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

The course is free, but registration is required.

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a course from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central on Tuesday, April 30, at Franciscan Health Michigan City's Homer Street Legacy Campus at 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City. Please contact Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org to register.

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields is hosting a course from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on May 20 in the auditorium at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields at 20201 S. Crawford Ave. Attendees should enter through the main entrance. Please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder at Danielle.Crowder@franciscanalliance.org to register.

The Franciscan Health Main St. Outpatient Center is hosting a course from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central on May 23 in the Marian Education Center's Bonzel Suite at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. Please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at Stacy.Zembala@franciscanalliance.org to register.