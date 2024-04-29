Watch CBS News
Chicago area gets warmer but more rain headed this way

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the weekend rain, the Chicago area will enjoy drier weather on Tuesday and Wednesday and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Expect sunshine Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s but cooler breezes near the lake.

 A passing storm will clip the area with a slight chance of light rain early Wednesday morning before pleasant sunshine returns.

A more significant storm looks to bring our next round of wetting rain Thursday into early Friday, with one to three inches of rain appearing possible. 

Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we begin May, which is typically the wettest month of the year.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 72

Wednesday: There is a chance of rain early, then mostly sunny. High: 76

First published on April 29, 2024 / 3:30 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

