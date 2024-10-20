2 Chicago area family centers received shipments of recalled meat, poultry products, USDA says

Products recalled due to listeria were sent to 2 Chicago area facilities

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Two Chicago area family centers received shipments of meat products that could be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture listed about 200 cafeterias across the country that could be affected. Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano and Kiddie Scholars in Matteson were on the list.

This is part of a massive recall that includes nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and chicken.

BrucePac of Woodburn, Oregon, recalled the roughly 5,000 tons of ready-to-eat foods this week after U.S. Agriculture Department officials detected listeria in samples of poultry during routine testing. Further tests identified BrucePac chicken as the source. The recall includes 75 meat and chicken products.

The foods include products like grilled chicken breast strips that were made at the company's facility in Durant, Oklahoma. They were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8 and shipped to restaurants, food service vendors and other sites nationwide, government officials said.

The products have a best-by date of June 19, 2025 to Oct. 8, 2025. Officials said they're concerned that the foods may still be available for use or stored in refrigerators or freezers. The products should be thrown away, they stressed.

There are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall.