Chicago area doctors to fly to Gaza to provide aid, in what they call 'worst humanitarian crisis'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of Chicago doctors with the humanitarian group MedGlobal will fly to Gaza on Friday to provide medical attention to all those in need.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar talked with two of the doctors, who said they recognize that the conflict will continue long after their trip is over – but they stressed the power and importance of simply showing up in the time of crisis.

When a humanitarian crisis strikes, chances are Chicago area doctors Zaher Sahloul and John Kahler will be there.

"I do it because I have to," said Kahler. "My heart and my soul are in this."

The pair founded MedGlobal. The NGO provides medical supplies, support, and treatment to those in need on the ground.

"Gaza right now is the worst humanitarian crisis that the world is facing," said Sahloul.

"Dr. Zaher and I have been to many places together," said Kahler. "This is by far the worst I've ever seen."

On Friday, the doctors head for Gaza – where several health facilities have been leveled or abandoned during the war between Israel and Hamas, which is now entering its third month.

"We're going to be seeing a lot of patients who have all kind of conditions, so bringing some medicine, and tender love and care to them – that's important," said Sahloul.

So far, more than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza – more than two-thirds of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run territory.

"Of course, there is no guarantee. There is always a risk in these kind of missions," Sahloul said. "But we believe that the situation is catastrophic enough that a mission like this – a medical mission like this – can bring more attention to the plight of the civilians – especially children."

"This is a mandatory trip for me to go," said Kahler. "This is the end of my career, and this is very, very important for me."

Along with provided much-needed medical support in Gaza, the doctors plan on bringing back stories from the ground to share with local and federal lawmakers.