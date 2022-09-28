Chicago area chefs hosting fundraiser for Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Puerto Rico cleans up from Hurricane Fiona, you can help feed people on the island.

Chicago chefs are coming together Wednesday night to raise money for the World Central Kitchen's relief efforts.

The event will feature music, cocktails, and cuisine from Urbanbelly chef Bill Kim, Eden chef Devon Quinn, Demera Restaurant chef Tigist Reda, Prairie Grass Café chef Sarah Stegner, and more Chicago area chefs. "Spanglish" author and special events chef Monti Carlo also will be a special guest chef.

"Working together with Chicago Chefs Cook and World Central Kitchen, Chicagoans have the power to magnify our impact and save lives in Puerto Rico," said museum president and CEO Billy Ocasio. "Food brings people together, and with Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico, some of the top chefs in Chicago are coming together to help feed our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters while they recover from the devastation of another hurricane."

You can join them from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture at 3015 W. Division St.

Tickets start at $155, and are on sale now at the museum's website.