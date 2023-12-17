Watch CBS News
Chicago Archdiocese hosts toy and coat giveaway for migrants

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrant families were invited to a special mass on Sunday afternoon by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Holy Name Cathedral hosted a Spanish-language Advent mass for newly arrived migrants on Sunday.

After the mass, migrants were given food, winter coats, and toys in the Frances Xavier Warde School cafeteria.

The items were collected by the church over the past two weekends.

