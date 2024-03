Archbishop Cupich submits resignation letter to Pope Francis on his 75th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy birthday and "Resignation Day" for Cardinal Blase Cupich.

He was surprised by Archdiocese staff with a party, and since he turned 75, he's also required by church law to submit a resignation letter to the pope.

The archdiocese said he complied with that law.

It's now up to Pope Francis to accept or refuse his resignation.