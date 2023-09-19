Adoption fees waived at Chicago Animal Care and Control through end of September

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been looking to adopt a pet, now is a good time. Adoption fees are being waived for the rest of this month at Chicago Animal Care and Control.

The shelter at 2741 S. Western Av. needs to clear out space for other animals in need, and the staff hopes waiving the fees to adopt will help.

All pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Dogs will also get a collar and leash. Cats will get a collar and temporary cat carrier.

The shelter is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., but if you're hoping to adopt, you should get there by 6 p.m.

Volunteers at the shelter can help adopters find a dog or cat that's right for them.

See an updated list of animals at PetHarbor.com/Chicago. Fill out an adoption questionnaire at Chicago.gov/cacc or when you arrive.