Chicago residents complain of Amazon drivers abandoning packages

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Rogers Park resident was frustrated after seeing Amazon drivers abandon delivery containers at his building.

But when Fred Morton saw one package along the lakefront, he was really fed up.

He spotted a container in Lake Michigan. CBS 2 found other complaints about rogue Amazon containers online.

Morton tried to alert Amazon to the problem, but customer service would not help without a tracking number.

CBS 2 has alerted Amazon about the issue and they said they were looking into the complaints.