Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago residents complain of Amazon drivers abandoning packages

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago residents complain of Amazon drivers abandoning packages
Chicago residents complain of Amazon drivers abandoning packages 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Rogers Park resident was frustrated after seeing Amazon drivers abandon delivery containers at his building.

But when Fred Morton saw one package along the lakefront, he was really fed up.

He spotted a container in Lake Michigan. CBS 2 found other complaints about rogue Amazon containers online.

Morton tried to alert Amazon to the problem, but customer service would not help without a tracking number.

CBS 2 has alerted Amazon about the issue and they said they were looking into the complaints.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 6:16 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.