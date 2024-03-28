Chicago alderman consider changing how city tracks migrants

How Chicago tracks migrants to be reviewed by council

How Chicago tracks migrants to be reviewed by council

How Chicago tracks migrants to be reviewed by council

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago alderman are considering changing how the city tracks migrants in shelters.

A new proposal would require the city to provide weekly updates on how many migrants are evicted from shelters and how many have been given 60-day notices to leave.

The city would also have to report the ages and genders of those evicted and their eligibility for temporary protected status or rental assistance.

The measure passed the Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The full City Council votes on April 17.

RELATED: Inside Chicago's Immigration Court and the maze migrants must navigate to stay