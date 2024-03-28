Watch CBS News
Chicago alderman consider changing how city tracks migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago alderman are considering changing how the city tracks migrants in shelters.

A new proposal would require the city to provide weekly updates on how many migrants are evicted from shelters and how many have been given 60-day notices to leave.

The city would also have to report the ages and genders of those evicted and their eligibility for temporary protected status or rental assistance.

The measure passed the Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The full City Council votes on April 17.

