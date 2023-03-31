Chicago airports preparing for travelers for spring break, holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring break is just hours away for many families.

Chicago's airports are getting ready to welcome more than 2.5 million passengers between today and Monday, April 10.

Besides spring break, people might be traveling for Easter, Passover, and Ramadan as well.

Thursday, April 6 is expected to be the busiest day at O'Hare. Today, however, is expected to be the busiest day at Midway.