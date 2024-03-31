Millions expected arrive at Chicago airports as they brace for busy travel day

CHICAGO (CBS) – O'Hare and Midway airports are expecting an influx of travelers for Easter Sunday.

Officials from both airports say they are ready for the travel rush that comes with the end of spring break.

They're expecting 2.9 million passengers to travel between March 21, the beginning of spring break, to April 1. The busiest day so far in that stretch was Thursday, March 28th.

Officials say it's a historically busy travel period that encompasses Holy Week celebrations, Easter, and spring break for Chicago Public Schools, that's according to preliminary projections from air carriers.

Numbers show more Chicagoans traveling for spring break this year, with O'Hare expecting 7% more travelers than last year and 2.4% more at Midway.

Passengers, including a couple who touched down from Maui, shared their experience getting back to Chicago.

"It really wasn't bad," said Mel Modica. "Lines were quick, everything was great, flights were easy. Yeah, can't complain."

Another family tried to beat the rush and got to Chicago overnight from Michigan and headed to Naples, Florida.

"We thought we were beating the rush to get the shuttle this morning in our hotel, but there was a group of 21 people there, and the shuttle only holds like 20-something people, so we had to get an Uber, like snappy quick." Michael Carlson said.

Travelers are advised to give themselves extra time if they're planning on heading out.

To accommodate any passengers flying Sunday to observe the Easter holiday, both airports will be hosting mass inside their airport chapels.