Chicago Air & Water Show set to return to the lakefront this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- North Avenue Beach and much of the rest of the lakefront will be packed this weekend as the Air & Water Show returns to Chicago.

Preparations for the big event are already underway, and practice for the Air & Water Show starts Friday.

It's the first time the full Air & Water Show will be held on the lakefront since the pandemic. Last year, there was a limited version of the show, with the Blue Angels performing a solo show last August.

The Blue Angels are back this year, along with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, when the show officially gets underway on Saturday and Sunday at North Avenue Beach.

Military performances include demonstrations by the Air Force F-22 Raptor team, the Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt, the Marine Corps. MV-22 Osprey, The U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II, and more.

Civilian performers include the Chicago Fire Department air/sea rescue team, the Chicago Police Department helicopter, Susan Darcy and "Big Red," and more.

If you can't wait until Friday for the big show, you're in luck. Starting Thursday, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl will be catching up with some of the performers, including a sneak peek inside some of the aircraft.

He'll be providing live updates throughout the day with streaming anchor Brad Edwards on CBS News Chicago.