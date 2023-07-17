Unhealthy air quality reported in Chicago area due to wildfire smoke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People with asthma or other respiratory issues are being urged to stay inside after the EPA has issued an air quality alert for the entire State of Illinois. Once again smoke from Canadian wildfires has blown into the Chicago area, covering the city in a layer of toxic smog.

That alert put a damper on some weekend events.

Outside the United Center where the Windy City Smokeout was underway Sunday was a clear view of the hazy skyline. Some people attending the event said it's fitting for the barbecue festival, while others said it's concerning.

The air quality fluctuated all day. In the morning, Chicago was No. 2 for the world's top 10 major city air quality ranking. It then dipped to 10 and moved back up to 9.

The air quality was so bad that all Evanston beaches closed Sunday. The Evanston Police Department even postponed a barbecue event due to teh air quality.

But it was business as usual for Sundays on State Street.

But it was a different atmosphere at the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center.

"It's a little concerning, but you want to have fun in the summer. You want to have a good time seeing Zack Brown and seeing all these artists," said Matthew Hansberry.

But the crowd continued to come in to the event, which is held outside.