Chicago Air and Water Show to soar along lakefront this weekend

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people are expected to pack the lakefront this weekend for the annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

Dating back to 1959, it's the largest free show of its kind. Headliners this year include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Parachute Team – the Golden Knights.

The Thunderbirds fly in formation only 18 inches apart, zooming over Chicago's beaches and maneuvering in between downtown skyscrapers.

The Air and Water Show is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get a preview on Friday during rehearsals, also from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You'll be able to hear the planes pretty much anywhere along the lakefront, and if you have access to a rooftop facing east you'll see them flying by. the best seats in the house will be along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.

"We're going to have the Thunderbirds back. It's been a long time since they've been here. The C-17 has a demo. It's actually a big airplane with a demonstration, and it's great. My KC-135 will be back. We've got Bill Stein. We've got Triple Time, which is Bill Stein and two other pilots who fly; Rob Holland, who's the reigning international acrobatic champion. He'll be here in Chicago. Susan Dacy and her Super Steermen. It's gonna be great," announcer Herb Hunter said.

The Thunderbirds have set up a big red trailer called Judy at North Avenue Beach, where you can stop by meet the team, get some pictures and autographs.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:00 AM

