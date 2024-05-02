Chicago accent among top 10 most attractive in the U.S., survey finds

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is known for its food and sports teams, but a new list acknowledges the Chicagoan accent's unique appeal.

The sports betting website PennStakes released a list of the top 10 most attractive accents in the U.S.

Chicago ranked eighth, and is just one of the cities representing the Midwest; Minnesota followed behind in ninth place. The more generic "Midwestern" accent landed in the sixth spot.

The Southern accident took No. 1. According to the website, people with a Southern accident are "Perceived as hospitable, charismatic and charming, so it's not shocking that it steals the top spot."

The research analyzed the top 50 familiar accents through social listening on Brandwatch. This was done through online mentions of accents and where they were praised over the past year.

In 2018, Chicago's accent was ranked the worst in the country, according to a survey by YouGov. But less than a year later, the city ranked fifth in Big 7 Travel's list of the top 50 sexiest accents in America in 2019.