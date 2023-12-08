Chi vs. Hate ordinance would make it easier to report hate incidents, alderwoman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With hate crimes on the rise in Chicago, there is going to be a new way to report those incidents to 311.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, Chicago Police data show there have been 254 hate crimes reported so far this year alone - compared with 204 last year, 109 in 2021, and 80 in 2020. Back in 2013, there were 60.

Of the hate crimes reported in Chicago this year, 151 involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry.

On July 27, a swastika was found at a crosswalk sign at Irving Park Road and Cicero and Milwaukee avenues.

On Sept. 26, an anti-transgender sticker was discovered on a light poles at Long and Lawrence avenues, as well as Long and Montrose avenues, in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park communities.

On Nov. 5 at Wilson and Long avenues, someone put a message with a swastika on a car windshield.

"The statistics are alarming and cannot be ignored," said Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th).

Silverstein is behind the effort to strengthen the city's existing hate crime ordinance. She spoke at a meeting of the City Councill Committee on Public Safety.

"Chi vs. Hate will make Chicago a leader in this fight against hate," Silverstein said. "This initiative is the city's first comprehensive effort in more than three decades to combat the growing epidemic of hate."

Here is how it would work – those who experience what they feel is a "hate incident" can call 311, use city's 311 the mobile app, or report it online.

"We want to make reporting as easy as possible, ensuring that victims and witnesses have a direct line to share their experiences 24/7 and 365 days a year," Silverstein said.

A sign in support of Israel from the Jewish United Fund was defaced in Silverstein's ward on Nov. 13. It had replaced another sign that was defaced the day before.

"I just feel like with antisemitism on the rise right now, and hate on the rise right now, it was time for me to step up and to say I need to do something about it," Silverstein told CBS 2.

Dan Goldwin is the executive director of public affairs with the Jewish United Fund. Goldwin said the Chi vs. Hate ordinance will allow the city to better hate crime incidents more effectively.

"We have to see what trends are. We can't combat the problem unless we know where the problem is coming from and what it looks like," Goldwin said. "This ordinance goes a long way in doing that."

The ordinance, which has unanimous support, will be voted on in City Council next week.