Chi-Soul Festival is back at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The return of Chi-Soul Fest is happening today.

The two-day festival will feature more than a dozen artists on four different stages.

It's all in celebration of Chicago's soul music legends.

The festival is free with the first show kicking off this afternoon at 1 p.m.