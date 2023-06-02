'Chi on the Fly' summer series at O'Hare, Midway airports begins Friday

Chi on the Fly kicks off Friday at O'Hare, Midway

Chi on the Fly kicks off Friday at O'Hare, Midway

Chi on the Fly kicks off Friday at O'Hare, Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A summer entertainment series begins today at O'Hare and Midway airports.

It's called "Chi on the Fly" and features musical acts and entertainers from a variety of styles representing Chicago's culture.

Today, acts will represent the Chicago Gospel Music Festival, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O'Hare, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Midway.

Performances continue at both airports through September.