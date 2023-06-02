Watch CBS News
'Chi on the Fly' summer series at O'Hare, Midway airports begins Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A summer entertainment series begins today at O'Hare and Midway airports.

It's called "Chi on the Fly" and features musical acts and entertainers from a variety of styles representing Chicago's culture.

Today, acts will represent the Chicago Gospel Music Festival, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O'Hare, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Midway.

Performances continue at both airports through September.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:20 AM

