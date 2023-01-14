CPD seek suspects who fled from vehicle following hit-and-run crash in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the suspects who fled from a vehicle after hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a concrete barrier in Chatham earlier this month.

Police said a white Dodge Durango SUV was traveling southbound, in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue on Jan. 2 around 10:10 p.m.

At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing the street heading westbound, police said.

The SUV struck the pedestrian and continued southbound on Lafayette Avenue before colliding with a concrete barrier.

Four suspects fled the scene on foot without helping the pedestrian.

The white Dodge Durango was on the scene and towed for investigation.

The major Accident Investigation Unit is seeking any information about the suspects.

Anyone who may have any information about this crash, contact the Central Investigations Detail Major Accident Unit at 312-745-4521.