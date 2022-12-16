Watch CBS News
2 men charged with shoplifting at Oak Brook Macy's, leading police on chase

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a shoplifting spree at Macy's are behind bars.

Prosecutors said Brandon Abrons and McKinley Brown ran out of the Oak Brook Mall with $2,400 worth of merchandise in their arms Thursday afternoon.

The pair hopped on the expressway, eluding police until they were spotted at I-290 and Austin Boulevard.

The chase lasted 42 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 84 miles per hour.

When police finally caught them in Chicago, Abrons was wearing a coat with price tags on it. Both men were charged with multiple felony counts.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:16 PM

