2 men charged with shoplifting at Oak Brook Macy's, leading police on chase
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a shoplifting spree at Macy's are behind bars.
Prosecutors said Brandon Abrons and McKinley Brown ran out of the Oak Brook Mall with $2,400 worth of merchandise in their arms Thursday afternoon.
The pair hopped on the expressway, eluding police until they were spotted at I-290 and Austin Boulevard.
The chase lasted 42 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 84 miles per hour.
When police finally caught them in Chicago, Abrons was wearing a coat with price tags on it. Both men were charged with multiple felony counts.
