Charges filed against man for 2021 Bronzeville crash that killed woman, baby

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody nearly a year-and-a-half after police said he was responsible for a crash that killed a woman and a 4-month-old boy.

Video shows the aftermath of that crash in Bronzeville from June of 2021.

Authorities said two men in a stolen car caused the crash and ran away.

Fast forward to Tuesday and police have arrested 27-year-old Tevin Gray in Rockford. He is facing two felony counts of reckless homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

