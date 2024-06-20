Worker rescued from Chicago area water tower after suffering breathing problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A worker was rescued from a water tower Thursday afternoon in far southwest suburban Channahon, after having breathing problems while working inside the structure amid the summer heat.

Channahon Fire Protection District officials said crews responded to a water tower at 23315 S Youngs Rd. around 11:25 a.m., after a 35-year-old man inside the tower had difficulty breathing.

It took nearly two hours for crews to get the man safely down to the ground, using a tower ladder truck. The man was being evaluated by paramedics after he was rescued.

Officials said the rescue effort was complicated by the day's heat and the height of the tower. Temperatures in the area on Thursday reached the low 90s, the fifth day in a row of temperatures above 90° in the Chicago area.

No other injuries were reported.