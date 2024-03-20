Fire under control at Scotts lawn care warehouse in southwest suburban Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters were responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon at a Scotts lawn care company warehouse in southwest suburban Channahon.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at the Scotts manufacturing facility at 23580 W. Bluff Rd.

Road closures were in place along Bluff Road and Exchange Boulevard as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the fire was under control as of 1:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Scotts produces lawn care products such as fertilizer, grass seed, mulch, soil, plant food, and turf for golf courses and residential or commercial properties; as well as deck and patio cleaners, and ice melting products.