Changemaker, Ukrainian Tali Kogan helps refugees feeling war get settled in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every week CBS 2 highlights a local changemaker. someone taking their own time and their own resources to help someone else.

This week, CBS 2 is shining light on a Chicago woman who was born in Uraine and is now helping to provide housing for Ukrainian refugee families who have fled their homes due to the war.

Tali Kogan and her husband Jason founded Sweet Dome Chicago and she talks about the importance of getting people housed and getting them important resources.

Kogan said Sweet Dome Chicago provides housing for Ukrainian refugee families who have fled their homeland due to war.

"Our primary function is to welcome refugee families to Chicago by finding them a place to call home and paying their rent," said Kogan who was born and raised in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. The current situation has broken our hearts and we feel compelled to help."

With ancillary projects Sweet Dome Chicago collaborates with other people and businesses to:

· Provide furniture, home necessities, clothing, and food.

· Assist families in finding jobs.

· Offer legal guidance with the hope of carving a path towards citizenship.

"Our goal is to come together as a community to provide the resources and tools these families need and deserve to integrate into Chicago and become self-sufficient and empowered neighbors," Kogan said. "As founders, we are donating $100,000 to launch our mission. As our community, you can join us by donating whatever amount speaks to your heart."

She added "we will share ancillary projects as they arise where you can donate goods or services to help our families integrate into Chicago. We anticipate needing volunteer immigration legal services, job connections, new clothing and furniture donations.

To get involved, you can send an email to info@sweetdomechicago.com. Donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law under the IRS code 501(c)(3)

Visit the Sweet Dome Chicago website to find out how to donate.