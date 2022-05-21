Chance The Snapper, Chicago's favorite gator, buffed up and ready for beach season in Florida

Check out how Chance The Snapper is doing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's favorite reptile is growing up.

Chance The Snapper became a citywide sensation in 2019, after he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon and managed to elude capture for a week.

Frank Robb, the alligator-trapper who caught Chance, recently shared new video from Saint Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida.

Robb says Chance is now over 6'4" long, more than foot bigger than he was three years ago.

Chance also packed on a lot of muscle just in time for beach season.