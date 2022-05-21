Watch CBS News
Local News

Chance The Snapper, Chicago's favorite gator, buffed up and ready for beach season in Florida

/ CBS Chicago

Check out how Chance The Snapper is doing
Check out how Chance The Snapper is doing 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's favorite reptile is growing up.

Chance The Snapper became a citywide sensation in 2019, after he was spotted swimming in the Humboldt Park lagoon and managed to elude capture for a week.

Frank Robb, the alligator-trapper who caught Chance, recently shared new video from Saint Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida.

Robb says Chance is now over 6'4" long, more than foot bigger than he was three years ago.

Chance also packed on a lot of muscle just in time for beach season.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 5:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.