Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting

Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting

Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just 3 days away from the grand tree lighting ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Chicago's Chance the Rapper will be flipping the switch to start the festivities.

The four-story grand tree will be surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees.

Since last Saturday, volunteers at the museum have been busy decorating the trees in the unique style of their cultures including Austria, Puerto Rico, and Kenya.