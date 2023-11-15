Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting
Chicago's Chance the Rapper to flip the switch for MSI tree lighting 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just 3 days away from the grand tree lighting ceremony at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Chicago's Chance the Rapper will be flipping the switch to start the festivities.

The four-story grand tree will be surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees.  

Since last Saturday, volunteers at the museum have been busy decorating the trees in the unique style of their cultures including Austria, Puerto Rico, and Kenya.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 5:37 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.