Watch CBS News
Local News

Chance the Rapper performs for college graduates at Stateville prison

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chance the Rapper performs for college graduates at Stateville prison 00:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five new college graduates were treated to quite the performance at their graduation, but these aren't your typical college graduates. 

Chance the Rapper performed at a graduation ceremony on Saturday for five inmates at Stateville prison. They all earned bachelor's degrees through a Northeastern Illinois University program, as well as the Prison and Neighborhood Arts Education Project. 

"At age 18, a judge told me I was garbage... today tells a different story," said graduate Michael Bell.

"I hope our communities will see us as resources, as graduates," added graduate Darnell Lane.

This fall, the program expands to include a downstate women's prison. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.