Chance the Rapper performs for college graduates at Stateville prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five new college graduates were treated to quite the performance at their graduation, but these aren't your typical college graduates.

Chance the Rapper performed at a graduation ceremony on Saturday for five inmates at Stateville prison. They all earned bachelor's degrees through a Northeastern Illinois University program, as well as the Prison and Neighborhood Arts Education Project.

"At age 18, a judge told me I was garbage... today tells a different story," said graduate Michael Bell.

"I hope our communities will see us as resources, as graduates," added graduate Darnell Lane.

This fall, the program expands to include a downstate women's prison.