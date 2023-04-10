Chance Ministries holds Easter Sunday service one day after fire destroys building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was demolition Saturday but hope on Easter Sunday at a church in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Easter looked very different this year after flames ripped through Chance Ministries Saturday. Now the building is gone.

But as CBS 2's Shardaa Gray learned, holiday services were still held just a few doors down inside Chance Ministries Annex and Community Center near Cicero and Maypool.

"I ain't gone even talk about the fire. Can anyone tell me what today is? Resurrecation Day! And we don't want to take nothing from this day," said Pastor William Martin, choosing not to reflect on the fire that burned his church down.

The church has been in the community for nearly two decades.

"We got plenty of time to grieve. We want to make this a happy day. Resurrection Sunday," he said.

People flocked into church, where there was only standing room. Christine said she came out to show support.

"Unbelievable. Like that's so terrible. That happened to me too. Someone threw a cocktail in my garage and it burned down," she said.

"Just like when Christ died on Friday, he rose again. There was a purpose for that," said Jennifer Williams-Calliste. "Unfortunately the church we lost, but God left us with a thank you so we can still come and commune."

Pastor Martin and church members are grateful they still have a place where kids can still continue their Easter speeches.

Even though the fire destroyed their church, their faith still stands strong. They'll continue to hold church services just a couple of buildings down at their community center, where they will continue to lift their spirits.