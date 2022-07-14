Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance for rain overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry this evening, then increasing clouds and a chance for rain overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain and storms will be likely for Friday, starting in the pre-dawn hours and lasting through Friday evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy and warmer for Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, then scattered rain chances for Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms for Sunday with highs around 80 degrees.

Rainfall amounts over the next 3 days could add up to one to two inches, with isolated three inches possible in some locations.

Turning hotter and drier next workweek with the return of highs in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A shower or storm possible after 3 a.m. Low 65°

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 78°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. High 87°