Chalk Howard Street Festival returns in-person first time since start of pandemic

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to see some incredible chalk art in Rogers Park.

Chalk Howard Street Festival is returning in person for the first time since 2019.

Nationally renowned 3d and 2d chalk artists and amateurs will turn Howard Street into a beautiful canvas between Paulina and Ashland.

The festival is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 27, 2022

