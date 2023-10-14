Chicago area synagogue collecting supplies for Israel amid war with Hamas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chabad Israeli Center in north suburban Skokie is collecting donations to send to Israel in the wake of Hamas' brutal attack from Gaza.

The supplies have been coming in by the truckload, and will be heading overseas to help out those in need.

"We have coats. Then we have battery packs, which is crucially important. Israel said people should prepare themselves to be … everything's set, God forbid, in case there's a shortage of electricity," Rabbi Menachem Slavaticki said.

If you want to help out, donations are being accepted at the center Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They also have an Amazon wish list. Supplies they're collecting include clothing, tourniquets, toiletries, and more.