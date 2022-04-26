CFD using AutoPulse in fire rescue boats to perform CPR automatically

CHICAGO (CBS)-- New technology will help the Chicago Fire Department give a drowning victim a better chance of survival.

Firefighters showed off the "AutoPulse" Tuesday morning at Burnham Harbor.

It automatically sizes to the patient's chest, then performs CPR, squeezing to keep the blood flowing. This means rescuers can work on airway issues.

"Someone who is a drowning victim has been deprived of oxygen to brain and heart," Juan Hernandez, assistant deputy commissioner of EMS said. "Once we get them out of the water we put them on a boat. We're going to start effective CPR. We put this device on and effective CPR is going to continue and this gives our patients the best chance for survivability."

The AutoPulse is also helpful in small spaces like a boat and will keep providing CPR while a patient is being moved on a boat, down stairs or into an ambulance.

A grant paid for the units, which will be on fire rescue boats at the start of the season.